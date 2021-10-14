Man narrates how poverty led him to kill his children

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A young man who for the purposes of his safety will be called Tom, has shared his regrets for terminating two pregnancies with his wife.



According to him, he decided with his newly wedded wife to abort two pregnancies because they were not financially sound to cater for the extra mouths.



Speaking to Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka edition of the NsemPii show, he said, “After our first child we wanted to wait for a while before considering a second but my wife got pregnant mistakenly. It was a wrong time considering where we were at the time. There was no way we could afford taking care of the two children hence our decision to abort the pregnancies.”



Tom furthered that not long after the second abortion, his wife got pregnant again. “We were still not ready to cater for two children so we again aborted the pregnancy.”



He emphasized that after the two abortions, “We both regret our actions deeply and we have been praying and asking God to forgive us. It keeps haunting us and we now see that what we did was a huge mistake.”



He also added that they are now unable to succeed in all they do and are really struggling to make it in life.



“If we could turn back the hands of time, we would have kept both pregnancies and found other means to take care of the children,” he expressed.