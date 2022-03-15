'Man dey grow' - Oppong Nkrumah reacts to his grey hair

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Information Minister releases new photo



Oppong Nkrumah flaunts grey hair



Twitter users react to MP's latest image



Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah believes that old age is catching up with him.



The 39-year-old politician who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi on Tuesday, March 15, took to his Twitter page to share a photo of his grey hair and beard.



Although he was rocking a clean shave, there were signs of facial grey hair.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP who has developed premature grey declared himself as an old man.



The post which has since generated tons of reactions on his page read: "Charlie Man dey grow!"



Some social media users who commented on the latest image of Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that the stress in office as a Minister and MP has contributed to him developing grey hair.



A handler @konkrumah wrote: "You are stressed. Woatɔ pressure ama wo ho..."



Another tweep @KofiAwortwe11 told the MP not to worry about his grey noting that it is just evidence of his wisdom. His tweet read: "And you are growing in wisdom each and every single day. May the good Lord bless you with good health always."



See Kojo Opppong Nkrumah's post below:





