Man calls out Tiwa Savage, Simi and Teni for failing to support upcoming female artistes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

A Nigerian social media user identified as Kelvin Odanz has sparked reactions online after raising some questions with regards to the music industry.



The individual wondered why well-established female musicians like Tiwa Savage, Simi and Teni are doing little to help and support upcoming female talents.



Kelvin noted that it is not the same with male stars like Davido, Wizkid, Banky W among others who have played vital roles in helping upcoming male talents to get discovered.



"Which female artist was discovered, groomed and helped by onto the limelight by another older established female artistes. I really want to know if there are any," Kelvin probed.



A different portion of his post was directed at Simi who has grown a reputation for speaking about issues affecting women on social media and through her works. He wrote: "I’m also very curious to know what Simi is doing to help females into the music industry."



The individual went on to ask why it’s so common for male stars to give a platform to younger male stars. He sighted an example of Wizkid, 2baba, Banky W among others who discovered other male talents after they became successful.



Kelvin also compared Tiwa Savage and Naira Marley, and how the former has not done much in terms of creating opportunities for female talents even though she is bigger than the latter.



See his full post below:



