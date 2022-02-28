Malcolm Nuna features Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, others on ‘Talk Talk’

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Fast-rising young afrobeat and hip-hop artiste, Malcolm Nuna, who is making great strides in the Ghanaian music industry, has officially released his first single titled ‘Talk Talk’ for music lovers in Ghana and beyond.



Released last Friday on the local music market, the song featured some hottest artists from Kumasi such as Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Black Sherif and Kweku Flick.



Produced by Alkians Entertainment World, an Accra-based record label, the song which talks about everyday life as well as issues affecting society that need to be addressed, is already enjoying massive rotations on the electronic media.



‘Talk Talk’ is a party song backed by great and soothing tunes and a blend of rap, hip-hop afro drill beats. It has a danceable feel which sits well with the message that relaxation and enjoyment should constantly be part of us.



Like other previous songs, ‘Talk Talk’ tries to encourage people to carefully assess their lives and make the best choices for themselves. It is available across various music streaming platforms including YouTube among others.



Industry players have described the new single as a very good song that would surely earn Malcolm Nuna a lot of respect in the music industry.



Malcolm Nuna believes the time has come for him to show the world the kind of stuff he is made of, thus his new single.



Credited with hit singles such as ‘Staircase’, ‘Here to Stay’ and ‘Make Up Your Mind’, and Hasta La Vista, Malcom Nuna is indeed one of the rising stars in Ghana yet to make headlines all over the globe.



Malcolm hopes to use this song as a positive message to the masses to stay focused and dedicated to their cause.



The talented artist, who was crowned as the Next Rated Act at the 2021 edition of the annual 3Music Awards held in Accra, had collaborations with acts like Kuami Eugene, Yaw Tog, Fameye, Hot Kid, Kofi Mole, Larusso, Phronesis, Big Chris, Dead Peepol, King Maga, DJ Sly and Chayuta.