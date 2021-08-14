Making the African laugh is very difficult - Comedienne Jacinta

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, has admitted that it is very difficult getting an African audience to laugh from her jokes.



She made this revelation during an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show when she expressed: “Making the African laugh is the most difficult and tough job”.



Further speaking on how she deals with this circumstance, she shared that she always prays to God to ease the minds of her listeners before getting on stage.



“I go on my knees and talk to my maker to soften the minds of the audience because I cannot do this on my own. I go there and it is good. It is not an easy job but you just have to do it. When you understand the people, you understand the job and you are able to know how to speak to them”, she added.



Jacinta Asi Ocansey is one of the few women blazing a trail in stand-up comedy in Ghana–a male-dominated terrain.



She has performed on shows such as the ‘Comedy Express’, ‘Girltalk’, ‘Lord of the Ribs’, ‘Laughline’, 2015 Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, and Live Comedy Thursdays. Through such shows, she had shared the stage with comedy greats like Buchi, one of Nigeria’s leading comedians, and David, Oscar, one of the leading names in comedy in Ghana.



