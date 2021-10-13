Making music without cash is a hassle – Kwame Yogot

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot says getting investors in the music industry is hard to come by. Thus it is difficult for most musicians to get into mainstream music.



He explained that most musicians find it difficult to get into the limelight due to the lack of investment. And they end up unknown or ‘underground’.



“When you are a musician, and you do not get people to support you, it becomes very difficult to thrive.”



Speaking on the Entertainment Segment of TV3 New Day, he recounted his experience as a contestant of the popular radio show ‘KasaHare’. A popular radio show meant for rappers to showcase their talents. It has birthed some great rappers like Sarkodie.



According to Yogot, he was on the show with Sarkodie and other rappers but did not receive enough support through investment, which led to his delay in getting into mainstream music.



The Assin Breku indigene said he decided to change his looks to showcase his personality and stand out from other musicians.



“The dyeing of my beard in a gold color is to showcase my personality because it looks like people still don’t know who I am.”



The ‘Biibi Besi’ hitmaker has released a new song titled ‘No Virgin’, which has gained over 50k views in a week. The new release by the budding rapper was produced by Kuami Eugene.



Kwame Yogot revealed that he will release an album in January next year to entertain his fans. He appealed to his fans to keep supporting his music and keep streaming them on all digital platforms.



Born Kenneth Kyeremateng, Kwame Yogot, has been in the music scene for quite a while now and has been consistent throughout the years.



He started off his career in 2008 after his completion in Ashaiman at the Senior High School.



Yogot featured Castro on his ‘3k)yie’ song and worked with great Ghanaian acts, including Yaa Pono, Medikal, Fameye and Kuami Eugene.