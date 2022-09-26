Making babies while pursuing my PhD was tough - NSMQ mistress

LifeStyle of Monday, 26 September 2022

National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has disclosed that dealing with childbirth while pursuing her doctorate degree was very challenging.



Prof. Kaufmann who started her PhD at age 26 in the United States said she had her firstborn while in her final year.



She stated that juggling between taking care of her family and pursuing her dreams became a daunting task, hence the decision to fly her mother to the United States to help.



“After my masters, I moved on to having my PhD, but then, I started making babies so it dragged me behind. At that time, I was 26 years old. I had my firstborn during the last year of my Ph.D. The second one was during my post-doctorate and the last one was born in Ghana,” she stated on the Delay Show which aired on September 25, 2022.



“I’m still surprised anytime I think about how I’m able to do all these, particularly fusing family life with work and school. Also, my mother helped me a lot. I had to negotiate with her to come to stay with us in the U.S to help take care of the children because it was becoming too much and she was the one in search of grandchildren,” she added.



Professor Elsie Kaufmann has two daughters and a boy with a white American.



