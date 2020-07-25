Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Make your playlist genre-based, not gender based - Okraku Mantey advises Ghanaian DJs

President of Ghana’s creative arts council, Mark Okraku Mantey

President of Ghana’s creative arts council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has advised Ghanaian DJs on how to create their various playlists.



As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, the ace Ghanaian music producer and programs manager of Hitz Fm making a submission on Andy Dosty’s 'Daybreak Hitz' stated that DJs should prepare genre-centred playlists and not gender-based playlists for their audience and listeners.



The man with many portfolios, however, admonished female musicians and their managers to do the needful by consulting if they really want their brands to be recognized and successful.



He stressed on the point that female musicians are as talented as their male colleagues but oftentimes they allow their emotions to override the bigger picture which becomes a hindrance to their breakthrough and relevance in the industry.



This notwithstanding, the music producer, however, rallied support to industry players to help push the female musicians to the top.

