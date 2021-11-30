Make the system accessible to all Ghanaians – Film director charges government

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Writer and film director, Martinezz is saddened by the fact that Ghanaians have to travel to the capital to chase their dreams.



He believes in an ideal society, the populace must be able to access whatever resources and amenities wherever they are in the country.



The creative repeated that the country’s system should be designed in such a way that, anyone from any section of the country can access it to attain their goals.



He made known the fact that, it is not necessary to come to the capital to be able to achieve your dreams because it is stressful to make it in Accra before succeeding in Ghana.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he said, “Moving forward, we should take this aspect into consideration because if we had built the system very well, we can all succeed regardless of where we find ourselves”.



Martinezz also championed the need for a strategic mover to help project the country’s creative arts industry to the world. The reason is that the capital has all tools and equipment and almost all media houses that help boost the creative arts industry.



It is a well-known fact that creative people thrive in the capital because they have all the resources available to them, forcing folks from other parts of the country to move to the capital to chase their goals.



In 2017, the government promised to build ultra-modern studios nationwide as part of efforts to develop the creative arts space but this promise is yet to be realized.