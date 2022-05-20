Make sure you are financially sound before going in for a second wife - Caleb Nii Boye

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Caleb Nii Boye speaks on polygamy



Men told to confer with their wives before taking a second wife



Caleb says polygamous men must be sound financially



Radio presenter, Caleb Nii Boye, has explained that being financially sound is the first prerequisite a man must consider before making the decision to marry another wife.



According to Caleb, a man has the authority to wed another woman whenever the zeal sets in, however, a decision with the first wife must take place before the introduction of the new partner.



In the case where there isn't an understanding, the man as the head of the family can go ahead with his plans



"If I have my money and I see you and marry you, and tomorrow I want to marry another, what is the big deal?



"Am I not in the position to change my mind as and when I want to? You the woman, along the line in the marriage when you want to marry a second husband, are you gonna take the man to your family or introduce him to me?" he quizzed.



Speaking on Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni, he mentioned that African men are culturally polygamous the reason why most of them prefer to have a larger family.



"The best a man can do when that zeal of getting married comes up, it is only proper you discuss with your wife but you and I know that when you tell your wife, she will not agree.



"At least make the move, if she doesn't agree, of course, you are the man of the house. If only you are financially sound, that's the caveat. You can't just get up and go marry any woman because you have the zeal," he noted.





Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:









