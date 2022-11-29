Make collaborations beyond the borders of Africa – Camidoh advises

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Ghanaian hitmaker and songwriter, Camidoh has urged all musicians to seek collaborations with artistes beyond the borders of Africa.



The R&B, Afropop, and Afro beats singer in an interview on Y107.9FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” with Kojo Manuel indicated that to get a good number of streams, one must look beyond the borders of Africa.



“It does not make sense to say I am a Ghanaian artiste so I am making collaborations with Ghanaians only,” he cited.



The young artiste made it known to listeners that he had recorded remixes of songs that he liked or believed were good music and then makes a request to the owner of the song to do a verse.



“I know that this music has potential so I would love to do a verse,” he added.



“I wanted to do a remix with Mayorkun, and there’s no way I will reject a verse from King Promise and then Darkoo sends me a verse. For me, plenty meat does not spoil the soup,” he mentioned while recapitulating how he bagged a verse each on his song Sugarcane which sequels with a remix that was released also this year and had features from Nigerian artiste Mayorkun, Ghana’s King Promise and UK rapper Darkoo.