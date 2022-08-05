Make cocoa illegal and rather legalise weed – Ras Kuuku

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian reggae artiste Ras Kuuku has added his voice to the call for the legalisation of weed in the country.



The artiste who was reacting to assertions by hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese that the secret behind looking younger despite his age is weed, could not agree less in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.



According to the artiste, weed promotes good health.



He told show host Docta Kay that: “It is God’s creation, it’s herbs, it has a purpose, its purpose is for promoting good health.”



The artiste also noted that weed could be added to the country’s list of exports.



“We must make cocoa illegal and rather make weed legal. Wherever we export cocoa, let’s export weed to Canada, the Netherlands, and Jamaica. Check the price of a sack of weed,” he added.