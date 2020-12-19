Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Majority of our airplays has non-Ghanaian songs -Trigmatic

Award-winning hip-hop artiste, Trigmatic has revealed based on analysis from reliable sources that the Ghanaian media promotes foreign songs more than local.



He said this during a live studio interview with the award-winning Male show host of the year, Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana.



Trig said, “I am logged on to a radio monitoring system where I’m able to tell whose song is being played at what time in real time and you should see the records. With all the radio stations we have, majority of our airplays are non-Ghanaian songs.



We play a few Ghanaian songs and these Ghanaian songs that we play are even all the same so the biggest market share still goes out to foreigners and it takes local label, if there are any, to struggle before they can get a bit of the market share”.



He expressed that this is really troubling because the radio monitoring system should not be something magical that we cannot easily do.



Trigmatic further suggested that Ghana can introduce the playlist system where after the DJs play songs on air, they then submit their playlists so that at the end of the month, it would be on record whether they have played more local songs than foreign.



“With that, when GHAMRO comes and they’re collecting their money, the DJs can show the record to them but nobody is really fighting for the system to be fixed because the people who are in charge are also benefitting from it”, the rapper again observed.

