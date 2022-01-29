Majority of Ghanaians don’t want E-Levy – John Dumelo suggests 3 revenue options to govt

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has claimed that majority of Ghanaians are not interested in paying the E-Levy.



The government’s drive to raise more revenue through an Electronic Transaction levy has been a point of contention for the majority and minority in parliament for months now.



Meanwhile, John Dumelo in a response to the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, claimed that majority of people in the country don’t want this new tax.



He suggested other means where government can save and raise money to continue its work.



The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon has proposed that government cuts down on expenditure, stop corruption and reduce the salaries of the president and appointees to save money.



He said if these are done, Ghanaians maybe be interested in considering the controversial E-Levy.



