Majid Michel recounts experience after arrest

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police arrest Majid Michel for overspeeding



Majid Michel discloses he was fined 600 cedis after arrest



Majid Michel invited by the Narcotic Control Commission for questioning



Actor Majid Michel has in a recent interview disclosed that he was arrested by the police many years ago for driving carelessly.



Narrating how his careless driving landed him in the hands of the police on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra, Majid mentioned that he and his friends were raced against each other.



While driving at top speed, he said he drove past a red light around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle without taking into consideration how fast he was going.



The ‘4Play’ actor said when the police officer caught up with him and his friends on his motorbike, he didn’t try to argue.



The police then wrote them a ticket that read ‘see me in court’ with a date on it.



When the date to show up at the account arrived, Majid said he showed up and pleaded not guilty until his friend asked him to put a stop to the games and plead guilty which he did.



He was fined 600 cedis by the Cocoa Affairs Court in Accra.



Quite recently, the actor was arrested and interrogated by the Narcotic Control Commission after talking about his experience with drugs and marijuana in an interview on Asaase Radio.



Majid Michel noted that the Commission has explained to him his arrest was to ascertain whether he still used or dealt drugs.



He stated that “if they catch you with even one roll of weed in your house, the house would be confiscated. So, they educated me a lot.”