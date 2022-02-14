Majid Michel exposes Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022
Shatta Wale slams Jackie Appiah
Shatta Wale asked to apologise to Jackie Appiah
Majid shocked over Shatta Wale's outburst
Considering that Shatta Wale has been an advocate of respect and honour for women, it was shocking, to say the least, when he descended on Jackie Appiah and made unfounded sexual allegations against her, Majid Michel has said.
According to the actor, while he will not judge from afar and chastise Shatta Wale for the outburst, it is imperative to refer the musician to a course he [Shatta] has been championing. He emphasized that Shatta Wale, by attacking Jackie Appiah, contradicted himself.
“For Shatta to come out that way, with derogatory words, saying very bad words to the public… But Shatta, you’re the one that said we should protect and honour our girls. You said that not too long ago. You said it so many times so I was shocked to see that. That is dishonour. Regardless of what the girl did… because honour is to protect the person even if you know the person is wrong”, Majid said on United Showbiz.
On Friday, February 4, 2022, a video footage showed Shatta Wale lambasting Jackie Appiah. The Dancehall musician claimed that during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress shared an opposing view when he had suggested that celebrities should be paid to sensitise the public about the disease.
“Jackie Appiah, I remember some time ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I said let us come and support and if we are coming to support, money must be attached so people can feel. You (Jackie Appiah) went to say somewhere you did not like what I said and why should I have said that.”
“Jackie Appiah, you do not act. Forget yourself. I respect you but the picture you want to paint to actresses and whatever, stop it. Because people know what you have been doing in Ghana. Stop it”, he said amidst sexual allegations against the actress.
Shatta Wale has since been chided by some pundits and a section of the public while some have urged him to apologise for what they describe as unsavory remarks. Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, for instance, has described Shatta Wale’s rant as needless and classless. He has argued that Jackie Appiah never erred in her submission to warrant such an outburst.
Kwame A Plus, a bosom friend of Shatta Wale has however said although he will not rebuke the musician in public, he has told Shatta to do the needful.
“That night, I spoke with Shatta and I told him what I had to tell him. My interest was that he doesn’t dent the image of the lady further so I wanted to bring a stop to it, find an amicable solution and tell Shatta that once he has come to realise that what he said or heard was not true, he has to do the right thing”, A Plus noted on UTV.