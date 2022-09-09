'Maintain' your wife; stop giving her peanut money - Maame Yeboah Asiedu fires Nayas' husband

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Television presenter, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has allegedly described the husband of actress Nayas as stingy for his intentional failure to take good care of her after marriage.



According to Maame Yaa, Nana Sarfo Kantanka has for years 'starved' his wife financially despite the huge amount of money sitting in his bank account.



In a leaked audio that has gone viral, the popular presenter who played a crucial role at the marriage ceremony back in 2021 was heard reprimanding the 'irresponsible' husband who recently accepted her wife after her infidelity.



"Stop giving your wife peanut money. You talk as if what you give her is enough. You are aware that Nayas, the woman you married, is not ordinary or poor. You know she is popular, at least people know her. If not for anything, you should maintain her standard. Love her and give her that assurance that you want to cater for her. You are always telling her to go beg for money outside, meanwhile, you have money in your account.



"You are stingy. How do you expect her to live in harmony with such a character?" she quizzed.



Also, Maame Yeboah, who serves as a counsellor, was heard accusing Nana Sarfo of intentionally avoiding her despite several attempts to reach him.



"You have intentionally avoided my calls and refused to come to see me despite several calls. Your wife always calls me crying. I preach against divorce but what you are doing to her isn't good," she lamented in the leaked audio.









