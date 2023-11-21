Maintain alcohol endorsement ban, I will offer free legal services to FDA – NGO founder

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder of Save the Nation for the Future Generation, a non-governmental organisation, Atta Kojo Appiah Korang, has asked the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) not to rescind its decision to ban celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages.



He said that that singular decision or action by the FDA has been instrumental in sanitising our airspace.



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) instituted a ban aimed at stopping Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcohol.



According to the FDA, the move forms part of efforts by the government to ensure that minors are protected from being lured into alcoholism.



But the celebrities who are not happy over the matter have dragged the FDA to court, arguing the ban discriminates against their fundamental human rights.



In the writ issued on November 11, the plaintiff, Mark Darlington Osae, said those areas of the FDA’s 2015 regulations are tantamount to discrimination on grounds of economic status and occupation, among others.



The artist manager and music publisher are therefore praying to the Supreme Court to render unconstitutional the guidelines that stipulate that “no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising.”



The plaintiff says it is inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17(2) of the 1992 Constitution.



Reacting to this, Mr. Atta Kojo Appiah Korang said he was prepared to offer free legal services to the FDA over the matter.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the policy by the FDA ought to be commended since it will help prevent minors and others who are fragile from abusing alcohol, especially when some of these celebrities who endorse such products are their role models.



“The FDA should not reverse its decision on this policy.” It’s a wonderful idea, and we should applaud the FDA for taking such a brave step. I am ready to represent them. If they do not have legal representation, I am willing to represent them for free. We cannot allow powerful celebrities to endorse alcoholic products and so influence our children.”



According to him, celebrities have already, through their music, influenced our children negatively.



Their way of dressing, choice of words, and attitude in their songs have influenced our children, so imagine if they should be allowed to endorse alcoholic beverages, he argued.



He also bemoaned that we had lost our principles and had culturally welcomed undesirable alien cultures, such as homosexuality, on the basis that there were human rights issues.



He went on to say that if we don’t address these concerns, the next generation would have little respect for our values, ethics, dignity, and cultural practises.