Maiden edition of MIME Africa Awards launched in Accra

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The maiden edition of the Merit In Movies and Entertainment (MIME) Awards Africa has been officially launched at a colorful ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.



The annual event seeks to be a major reference point in recognizing and rewarding the best across Africa.



It will be used as the platform to raise the profile of African and international entertainers and content producers of Africa descent.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, MIME Africa, Eunice Oheneba Aseidu, said the award is the biggest celebration of today’s outstanding film, entertainment content, and personalities.



The event is expected to be attended by top Ghanaian and African celebrities, on-air personalities, music acts, DJ’s among others.



She mentioned that MIME awards will focus on awarding today’s hottest and outstanding content and personalities and celebrate the achievements in film, television, sport, and general entertainment, adding that MIME will recognize and reward the best across Africa.



The awards scheme has 31 nominations within three main categories including the Film and Television, Sport, and General Category.



Interested stakeholders are expected to file nominations by logging onto their official website at www.mimeafrica.com.



The board jury for the maiden edition of MIME Award Africa includes legendary filmmakers Ivan Quarshigah, Pascal Amanfo, Akofa Edjeani, and music producer, David Kojo Kyei, Fred Kyei Mensah, Mercury Quaye, and Reggie Rockstone among others.