Maiden Face of the City pageant to hold September 3rd

Source: Baba Novieku, Contribution

The maiden edition of the Face of the City Pageant, a beauty contest by the University of Ghana - City Campus SRC will hold on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on the city campus premises at 5:00 PM.



Under the auspices of the Women’s Commissioner and Hype Lens Africa Company Limited, the event will give female students the opportunity to showcase and promote women empowerment, diversity, intelligence, and leadership in an ever-changing society.



The organizers believe women who have participated in several other pageants have been empowered through the platforms in diverse ways including personal and career advancement.



A project-based pageant, the theme for this year’s event is dubbed: “Inspiring Excellence through beauty”.



It will groom and grant opportunities to participants to air their views on societal issues while giving them the opportunity to curb them.





