Mahama's son and wife stun social media with first marriage anniversary photos

Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Mahama's son, Shafik, got married in 2020 to his long time girlfriend, Asma, from Algeria



• A year on, Asma has shared some beautiful photos of the two



• She has been receiving some wonderful messages of goodwill from people afterwards



Social media has been buzzing after the wife of a son of former president, John Dramani Mahama, shared some beautiful photos to mark their marriage anniversary.



Asma, the wife of Shafik, the former president’s son, shared the photos on her Instagram page, reports adomonline.com.



The two, believed to have been dating for many years before they got married in a plush ceremony in 2020, are celebrating their first year in marriage.



“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. Thank you for changing my last name. Love you eternally,” Asma is said to have captioned one of her photos.



