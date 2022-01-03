Mahama’s son, Sharaf chills with Davido

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sharaf Mahama spends time with Davido



Davido captures moment with Sharaf Mahama



Sharaf Mahama supports children in the north to explore their talents in football



Ex-president, John Dramani Mahama’s son, Sharaf Mahama, has been spotted with Nigerian artiste, Davido, as the two spent time talking and taking pictures.



The 24-year-old footballer, Sharaf Mahama, dressed in an all-white attire as he threw his arms around Davido’s shoulder beaming with smiles, while Davido captured the moment of their meeting together on his phone.



Sharaf Mahama is one of the sons of John Dramani Mahama who has kept his life quiet but has been followed by bloggers who have gone on to often write stories about him.



Sharaf has been spotted in posts shared by his father on family vacations to the northern parts of the country and also on his birthdays but another one that took social media by surprise was when he was spotted working out with his father.



Quite recently too, he embarked on a trip to Bole in Tamale to promote and encourage children in his hometown to take their talent in football seriously which he shared on YouTube.



