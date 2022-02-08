Mahama is undoubtedly King of infrastructure over Akufo Addo – Kwaisey Pee confesses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

The heated debate between the current President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo and his rival John Dramani Mahama still continues as people centre their argument on several factors.



Among the major issues, critics talk about include prudent management of the economy, job creation, education and infrastructural development.



However, the debate has now been taken to a different level.



While government machinery places its argument on Free SHS, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Job among others, critics say these so-called interventions by the government are a hoax.



However, joining the debate train on TV XYZ in an interview, singer, songwriter, producer and businessman Kwaisey Pee placed John Mahama’s government ahead of the current NPP administration in terms of infrastructural development.



“There were lots of infrastructural development under Mahama and I also think he had a vision of changing Ghana in a different way”, Kwaisey Pee told Agyemang Prempeh host of the show the Legends on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Wondering why Ghanaians voted out NDC and the John Mahama-led administration in the 2016 elections and repeated the same during 2020, Kwaisey Pee quizzed seeking answers as to why Ghanaians took that decision.



“I don’t know where he went wrong that made Ghanaians vote him out. I don’t know whether the reason was electricity or what. I liked the way he (Mahama) was changing the country with development”. He said.



“Some Ghanaians would also say they are not interested in infrastructural development but rather what they get into their pockets”, he added



The Highlife legend went further and appreciated both political leaders saying “I think each of them has its own way of governance”.