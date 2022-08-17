Mahama consoles family of AB Crentsil at memorial service

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has thrown his weight behind the family of the veteran composer, AB Crentsil, at his one-week memorial service at Bethel Methodist Church in Tema Community 8.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the Ex-President was captured with some of the New Democratic Congress (NDC’s) key members like General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia; Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker; and MPs including Isaac Ashai Odamtten, (Tema East), Joseph Tetteh, (Kpone Katamanso) and other officials of the party in the Tema East, Central and West constituencies.



In a social media post shared on the former president’s accounts, he noted that “It was a solemn remembrance service for a very talented and creative songwriter who for decades entertained and educated us with his music.”



His post followed another captioned, “may his soul rest in peace, as we console his large family, which includes friends, patrons and entertainment industry players.”



AB Crentsil died on July 13, 2022, at the Bank Hospital, Accra. The musician had been ill for a while before his death. AB Crentsil died at the age of 79.



He left behind his beloved wife Elizabeth and eight children.



Meanwhile, AB Crentsil will be buried on November 5, 2022, in Ewoyaa, near Saltpond in the Central Region. This was made known at the one-week memorial service to commemorate his passing.



A family member, Joseph Kofi Quainoo who announced the funeral and burial plans said a wake keeping and thanksgiving service will be held on November 4 and 6 respectively.























