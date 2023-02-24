Magnus finally release ‘Obeye Yie’, a motivational song to mark his birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Spectacular Ghanaian Gospel songwriter and singer, Magnus has released his first song in 2023.



This music release was delivered under Magnus Muzic in collaboration with Michael Magnus Mensah Ministries.



The Gospel singer, born Michael Magnus Mensah purposely scheduled the release of the song for Friday, February 24, 2023, which marks his birthday.



This song is a simple, easy-to-consume song that focused on motivating listeners and patrons to keep their heads up high.



The song features one of the great personalities Ghana’s Gospel music fraternity, Nacee. The ace Ghanaian music producer also made the song interesting by giving it simple but beautiful instrumentals which assist the loudness of the message in the song.



The two great songwriters collaborated in the year 2021 with “Bo Me Nantew”, a well-composed Gospel song which came with a classic music video, which has and still gaining traction from fans across West Africa to his social media and streaming platforms.



The talented singer was nominated in the Songwriter and Gospel New Artiste of the Year categories of last year’s Ghana National Gospel Music Awards. He also added four nominations from the Emerging Music Awards to his CV the same year. These include the Gospel song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and the Songwriter of the Year.



On the back of what the Gospel singer achieved last year, this year comes with the prime opportunity for Magnus to grow his flock and increase his prominence in the Gospel music fraternity and the music industry as a whole. As the new song “Obeye Yie” means it shall be well, hope is sought for its effects on everyone.