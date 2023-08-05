Mad rush for my songs inspires me to always supply – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Multiple award-winning singer, Kofi Kinaata has disclosed that he’s inspired to release songs because there’s a high demand for them.



The Effiakuma Love crooner told Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast that so far as there is high demand for his songs, he’ll continue to supply.



In an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said “What I’m doing is not like nobody hasn’t done it before or it hasn’t happened before because some people have done in the past and still doing it.



“If the one following you hasn’t stopped how can you stop and have some rest so if the fans listening to my songs are still doing it how can I pause?



“Even today when I release a song they ask me when is the next song coming so there’s the demand for my songs and once the demand is there supply isn’t difficult.



“Because people are already waiting for my songs and even when I release the songs it doesn’t take long for people to learn how to sing it so that’s our inspiration,” Kinaata added.