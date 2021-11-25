Macho man interrupts Sista Afia’s interview, demands payment for services

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unidentified macho man attacks Sista Afia



Sista Afia, manager attacked over debt



Social media users 'drag' Sista Afia for pulling a prank during an interview



What started as a joke was no longer funny when a well-built man (a macho man) stormed the studios of Accra FM to demand his money from Sista Afia and her manager, Bossu Kule.



The man who identified himself as a bouncer said he hasn’t been paid for some services he rendered to Sista Afia and her manager sometime back.



The man who was poised on receiving his money said he decided to storm the premises because he tried every means possible but proved futile.



“I am a security man but sometimes a bouncer. They contacted me for my services sometime back. I played the role of a bouncer at one of their events and I haven’t been paid since. My name is program and I decided to come here because I am convinced I will receive my money. I have tried several times to reach them after the event but to no avail,” the macho man stated.



It took the intervention of two gentlemen to drag the bouncer out of the studio and also prevent him from almost attacking the musician.



When asked if she has ever met the macho man or requested his services, Sista Afia who appeared surprised said;



“I’m even shocked because I have never met this man in my life. I haven’t seen him before.”



Her manager, Bossu Kule who was seated right beside her said;



“I don’t know him and I have never met him in my life. I am even surprised. We attend or organize events so maybe he willingly joined the team of bouncers.”

However, after a careful analysis of the development, scores of individuals on social media have concluded that whole act is a complete prank.



They believe Sista Afia pulled that very prank just to trend and promote her new single titled ‘Asuoden’ which features Kuami Eugene.



Watch the video below







