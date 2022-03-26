Maccacio storms Dubai, welcomed in grand style

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sherif Abdul Majeed, popularly known by his fans as King Maccacio, couldn't believe his eyes when he was welcomed in Dubai with a big bouquet at the Dubai International Airport.



He was welcomed by Sajeev Joseph, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holidays Tours, a Tourism Destination Management Company (DMC) in UAE, Dubai.



The rapper, who has chalked many successes throughout the first quarter of this year (2022), had indeed promised Ghanaians that he wanted to go to Dubai for holidays with his sixty-nine (69) fans.



The process leading to the visit to Dubai, a few weeks ago, obviously received national attention following the publicity it generated.



On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the rapper, and his fans fulfilled the promise and joined the Emirates flight to Dubai to cool off.



"I told the fans, after filling the Tamale stadium and went further to set the historic record at the Bukom Arena with an unprecedented number of audience ever recorded at the venue, that we needed to visit Dubai to enjoy authentic serenity and the ambiance of the world-class country.



"Many doubted this, but the sixty-nine fans came out, and as usual, they registered to join the trip to Dubai, therefore making the holidays a memorable experience," he said.



The rapper, who was shocked by the warm reception he had at the Dubai International Airport when he was met by Sajeev Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of Holidays Tours, said he was highly elated and certainly gratified by the kind gesture and kingly treatment received.



Speaking in an interview with journalists, the rapper said apart from him, no Ghanaian Artiste has ever been treated like that, therefore making him an exceptional talent, locally accepted, national recognized, and internationally embraced by both Ghanaians and foreigners who all appear to appreciate his craft and God-given talent.



It would be recalled that during his address at the Bukom Arena when he succeeded in filling the stadium with his 69 fan base, he made a profound statement that he was truly the biggest artiste in Ghana.



He had graded himself at the level of American pop star, Michael Jackson, noting that only the late American singer could command the crowd he currently controls in the country.



The rapper said he was going to spend a week in Dubai with his fans and would enjoy an organized dinner with all his followers on board.