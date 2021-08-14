Mac Nuru shares visuals for single 'Don’t Stop'

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: HypeGh DotCom

Xtreme music’s frontline artist, Mac Nuru has blessed music fans with a cross-continental hit song “Don’t stop”. “Don’t stop” record has traces of afrobeat and Caribbean Soca, sanctified by ace Antigua & Barbudan producer Ackah Dan.



As a publicist before 2015 when he released his debut single ‘Mali Zani’ which was graced by Edem, the multi-tasking Mac Nuru was nominated under the category of Most Promising Act on AFRIMA in 2016 for his “In a Moment” hit single which brought him strong notice in Ghana and the rest of the continent.



His recent release, “Don’t Stop” has left many arguing about the genre as the record also seems to have traces of Hip Hop in its fusions and juxtaposition and rarities.



Mac Nuru’s talent can be attributed to many styles and genres, ranging from Highlife, Afrobeat, Pop, among others.



Listen to “Don’t Stop”



