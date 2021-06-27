Mac Nuru drops 'smashing' summer jam titled 'Welcome to the Party'

Music of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: HypeGhDotCom

Budding Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Mac Nuru has returned with an amazing record, 'Welcome to the Party', as his first release of the year.



Mac Nuru who made waves with 'Mali Zani' featuring Ghanaian rapper, Edem has after a long hiatus delivered a new banger for his fans.



The tapping drum-beat of the song coupled with Mac Nuru’s flexible vocal range and a gentle but addictive rhythmic sound compromises the 'Welcome to the Party' song.



Touching on the components of the song, Mac Nuru wrote;



“This feel-good bass-heavy track ‘Welcome to the Party’ will set the tone”. “From the songwriting to recording, the whole creative process has been energetic and full of happy moods. I made this record with summer festivities in mind.”



