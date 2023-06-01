Mabel Okyere’s ‘Anuonyam’ song goes viral

Music of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Gospel musician Mabel Okyere released ‘Anuonyam’ (Glory) in the middle of May 2023, and it has since garnered a lot of popularity on social media.



After a hiatus, Mabel has made a massive comeback with her newest single ‘Anuonyam.’ Many gospel lovers and fans have taken to social media to post videos and raving comments about the song.



‘Anuonyam’ is available on all digital streaming platforms; YouTube, Apple Music, Audiomack Boomplay, etc.



It does not come as a surprise because she has been a big name in the gospel industry. Mabel has collaborations with several musicians like Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy, among others.



Many Ghanaians know Mabel from her big hit “Biribi hia Me,” released in 2013. She was nominated in the category of Best Gospel Song at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017.



