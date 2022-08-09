Maamobi welcomes Addi Self as he commences community engagement tour

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Addi Self, has launched his community engagement tour in Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, to herald his appreciation and commitment to his fan base.



Addi Self was met with a warm embrace by the young and old in the Zongo community where he was born and bred. Fans, family, friends and the media came out to take photographs, ask questions and enjoy some of his music at the Maamobi Western Street, Dallas City on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



“It felt great to see the support from my neighbourhood. The fans were out in their Self Nation gear and I was impressed with the turnout and love from the people. I’m excited to continue into other neighbourhoods on a regular basis,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.



The community engagement tour was dubbed #ReppingYourZongo and the next community to be visited would be communicated on all of Addi Self's platforms on social media, his management team added.



#ReppingYourZongo follows the artist's #SelfLove High School Tour which was also launched in June. Addi Self visited the Accra Technical Training College, Accra High School and other schools where he thrilled students with hit songs.



Addi Self is working on the SlumToTheHills Mixtape which supports his #SelfLove campaign. He is also coming up with some social media and community activations including #SelfDay, #SelfMotivation and Zongo Role Model among others.



Addi Self is a product of Maamobi, a Zongo community in Accra, where he gained popularity with the song “Maamobi” in 2014 recorded under his independent record label, Self Nation. He formed an alliance with Shatta Wale in 2015 and recorded “Love Mi Suh” and “Ghetto Star”. His dedication to partnerships urged him to sign to Shatta Movement under the group SM Militants officially.



The 2017 song “Taking Over” with Shatta Wale and SM Militants was their biggest banger which they performed on various global platforms including the iconic O2 Arena in London. Addi Self has been featured on BBC1Xtra with DJ Edu, together with Shatta Wale and Joint 77.



His contract ended with Shatta Movement in 2020 and the following year, he released his debut 15-track album, The Journey (Zongo to BBC), which stood at the #1 spot on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums Chart for six weeks straight and #4 on the World iTunes Albums Chart.



The name Addi Self was coined from the phrase Addicted to Myself.



Below are scenes from #ReppingMaamobi with Addi Self.



























IA