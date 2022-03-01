Maame Serwaa spotted with mystery man

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has shared a video of herself and a mystery man.



In a post that was shared on Instagram by blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa, a man slightly taller than the Kumawood star was spotted standing behind her as they took a video to document their time together.



The young man, who is yet-to-be-identified, had his face covered using his hat while he had a phone in his hand.



Maame Serwaa wore a stretchy orange-white mix bodycon dress that revealed her hourglass shape. She completed her look with a straight hair extension.



Meanwhile, the Kumawood icon recently had social media going wild when she shared a video at the gym working out seductively with her full body on display.



In parts of the video, she was seen taking mirror selfies and admiring her curves while she placed focus on her butt.



In another part, she placed the camera right under her bum as she did her squats and this has caused a stir on social media.



