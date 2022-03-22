You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 22Article 1496447

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Maame Serwaa speaks after she was body-shamed

Kumawood actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has reacted to people body-shaming her after pictures and videos of her at a wedding caused a stir on social media.

The actress who was a bridesmaid at a wedding ceremony of a friend donned in an exposing V-cut dress with greater parts of her breast on full display.

This moved social media users to chastise her over her wardrobe malfunction.

In what appeared to be a response, Maame Serwaa in a post she shared on Instagram on March 22, 2022, said, “People talking behind your back are behind you for a reason”. The post came with a chic picture.

Reacting to the post shared by the actress, a user said “Periodt girl just do what you wanna do ” while a second said, “Yes because they can’t Stand to your face.”

Another added saying, “This is who u r so forget them koraa.I just love ur shape.”

