‘Maabena’ cheated on my friend – AMG Armani on new music

Entertainment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian rapper and singer Godfred Osei Amoako, popularly known in showbiz circles as AMG Armani, has said his new single titled ‘Maabena’ is about an unfaithful lover.



According to him, the story is his friends’ experience with a cheating lady narrated to him some time ago, and he thought it wise to share it in a song.



Speaking on the Entertainment Segment of TV3 New Day, Armani disclosed that although gifts were showered on his friends’ lover, she still cheated.



The song, released earlier this month, featured Medikal and Tulenkey with over 96k views on Youtube and other streaming platforms.



Speaking on the alleged relationship with Akuapem Poloo, which made netizens go gaga, Armani reiterated that he was never in a relationship with the actress.



According to him, the circulated photo with Akuapem Poloo was when they met few hours after going to the gym.

He further explained that the actress said she was a fan and requested a photo with him.



“Akuapem poloo is fun. she is not my girlfriend. She is like a sister to me. There is nothing going on between me and Poloo. If there is something going on, I will reveal it,” he added.



Speaking on his affiliation to the record label, AMG Armani revealed that he joined AMG Business many years before he got into mainstream music.



He prided himself as the most prized artiste in the record label due to his unmatched loyalty.



The AMG Business signee said the record label has been supportive and helped in skyrocketing his music career.



He said he is yet to release an EP with an undisclosed title because he wants his fans to appreciate and enormously support it when it finally gets released.



‘Maabena’ is available on Youtube, Audio Mack, and all other streaming platforms.