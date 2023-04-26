Maa Adwoa’s friend 'wickedly' fled murder scene without raising an alarm – Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger has joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities reacting to the death of a young lady who was reportedly murdered by her lover in Adum, Kumasi.



Issues surrounding the death of 26-year-old Maa Adwoa, who was shot five times by her boyfriend, have taken over social media amidst various concerns from netizens.



The public has been privy to claims that Maa Adwoa’s boyfriend murdered her on the basis of cheating.



But following the suspect’s arrest and confessions in court, other twists to the incident have been unraveled.



Asides from the suspect’s disclosure in court that Maa Adwoa owed him an amount of GHC5,000, the deceased’s friend, identified as Eunice Boakye, was also said to have been present at the crime scene.



According to reports, on the day of the incident, Eunice played the role of a ‘go-between’, whose phone call compelled Maa Adwoa to step out of her room so she and her ‘police lover’ could trash out their issues.



In reaction to this, Afia Schwarzenegger insists that Eunice played a major role in her friend’s death.



Analyzing the events from that faithful day, Afia said it was Eunice’s phone call that dragged Maa Adwoa out to be killed.



She also wondered why Eunice failed to raise an alarm while fleeing the scene where her friend was being killed.



“If you pay close attention to Maa Adwoa’s story, she was indoors and then her female friend convinced her to step out of her room. It was her friend’s phone call that physically exposed her to her killer. Maa Adwoa’s friend fled the scene while she was being shot. Did she scream or raise an alarm on her way? Per the laws, if you meet someone committing a crime, you must raise an alarm but did she do that?



“I have warned people about friends on this social media several times. Now I am tired. Not everyone around you is your friend, some of them have been contracted to work against you. Spiritually and physically. They have been sent to destroy your life, your future,” she added.







Meanwhile, the suspect, Inspector Ahmed Tumasi, has been charged with murder after his first appearance in court.



Stating reasons for his conduct, he said the lady owed him an amount of GH¢5,000 which she had reportedly refused to settle.



