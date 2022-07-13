MUSIGA to go digital - Bessa Simons discloses

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

I think MUSIGA digitalisation will lure all the industry players to join, Bessa



Bessa Simons says digitalisation will improve the revenue of artistes



Bessa claims digitalisation will facilitate money-making for members



Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has announced that the union intends to go entirely digital.



Speaking on Joy FM A-Z on July 8, the multi-talented musician with over forty years of practical music and mentorship experience said the objective is to unite industry players as well as facilitate money-making for members.



“When MUSIGA goes fully digital, I think it will lure all the industry players to join because you will have about 175 countries to put your link in, so once you join, you are seen all over the world in our digital bottle”, he asserted.



Bessa noted that it is long overdue for MUSIGA to digitalize its operations because it buttresses benefits for stakeholders.



Although the union plans to initiate this for the union, Bessa has added that among the many benefits associated with the digitalization of MUSIGA’s operations is finance.



He furthermore mentioned that artistes registered with the Union stand a chance of making more revenue if digitisation sees the light of day.



“This is what the modern and young guys are all looking for…you won’t have any choice but to come to MUSIGA because you’ll make more money from there, he added.







