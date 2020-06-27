Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

MUSIGA condemns physical attack on Kelvyn Boy

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has condemned the attack on afro pop/dancehall artiste, Kelvyn Boy, by some unidentified persons at Ashaiman, describing it as “uncalled for”.



The union, which described the attack as a direct threat on the safety of Kelvyn Boy, called on the management of both Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy to cease fire and settle things amicably.



Kelvyn Boy was assaulted by an unknown person believed to be Stonebwoy’s bodyguard in Ashaiaman during the opening of the new Electroland Ghana Limited shop.



The Director of Communication and Special Projects at MUSIGA, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Daddy Bosco), in an interview with Beatwaves yesterday, bemoaned the escalation of physical attacks and indiscipline among Ghanaian artistes, especially, dancehall artistes.



According to him, a lot of people, including music fans, see Ghanaian artistes as role models so they need to discipline themselves when they attend social events.



He therefore advised Kelvyn Boy to desist from throwing jabs at Stonebwoy, whom he once worked with.



Daddy Bosco called on both parties (Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy) to sit down and resolve the misunderstanding between them to avoid another brawl in future.



On his part, the president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, warned that any member of the union who engaged in any activity that sought to undermine the image of the union would be dealt with.



“Any member of MUSIGA who misbehaves will be referred to the disciplinary and arbitration committee and they will be dealt with according to our constitution. Afterward, they will be referred to our National Executive council, who will then decide on which type of sanction,” he declared.





