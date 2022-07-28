MI Abaga responds to Big Ivy's jab

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga who recently rebranded to 'The Guy' has responded to Big Ivy's mention of his name in her diss track to Mummy Dalarz.



The two African mums, now social media sensations, are battling it out for the best African mother rapper title which has witnessed both parties releasing diss songs to portray their flow in rap.



Ghana's Big Ivy in her latest track titled 'Mama Naira' stated in her introduction that she expected Nigerians to send one of their best rappers like MI Abaga, Phyno, Ice Prince or Olamide to battle it out with her but instead sent an 'amateur' rapper to face her.



The mother of Ghanaian rapper, CJ Biggerman, Ivy who is believed to be in her 50s has caught the attention of The Guy.



"I hear the queen of rap in Ghana wants smoke… Well... I’m the guy," the rapper tweeted.



Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz have been cracking the ribs of fans who are monitoring their growing battle on social media.



So far, Ghana is in the lead as Nigerians have charged Mummy Dolarz to clap back at Ivy's second diss song.



I hear the queen of rap in Ghana wants smoke…



Well.. I’m the guy — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) July 28, 2022