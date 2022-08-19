MC Dementors's 'Wosua Kraa' video with Strongman released

Music of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen

Columbian rapper MC Dementor’s Wosua Music video featuring Strongman is probably one of the best Hip Hop production in 2022.



With multiple reactions across YouTube and digital platforms, content creator Kwadwo Sheldon unveiled it as one of the best hip-hop production of 2022 in the whole Ghanaian music industry.



Shot and directed in Kumasi by one of the youngest and fresh directors in Ghana BigShow Lammar, the song is top-notch work of art with ace music producer Qholabeatz on the beat.



MC Dementor having two of the most trended Hop Hop Songs in the country this year featuring major artists like Strongman and King Paluta has resulted in trending producer Qholabeatz for the authentic beats he made. Qholabeatz is totally heading to be the best hip-hop producer in Ghana and the whole of Africa.



Productions like this are evidence that after the UK and USA, Ghana has one of the strongest hip hop industries in the world, with the Kumerica trend shooting several artistes like Black Sherrif and Yaw Tog to global dominance.



MC Dementor is Colombian but is getting a massive followers trend after his consistency this year, also is becoming one of the trending rappers in Ghana with a totally different style and versatility on his songs.



