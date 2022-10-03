M.anifest reacts to foreign street names in Madina

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Rapper M.anifest who has for years prided himself in Madina, the community where he grew up has expressed shock over the naming of streets after foreign cities.



The rapper has brought to the attention of the general public the decision by authorities to name some old streets in Madina after American cities.



The 'God MC' rapper in a TikTok video wondered what might have led to the decision to adopt foreign names in a Ghanaian community.



Taking a tour of the community located in the country's capital, he expressed shock at the street names boldly nailed on houses in Madina.



Also, the largest state in Germany, Bavaria, had a lane in Madina dedicated to it.



"Charley the streets I grew up on in Madina is now Tennessee street. The next street is also called Oklahoma street and the next street is also called Connecticut Street, this is Madina, not America and the street is also Arkansas For good measure they just added Bavaria," he noted in the video published on his TikTok account.



The street address system is done by the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) formerly Department of Town and Country Planning in partnership with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and traditional authorities.



