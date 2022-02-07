M.anifest reacts to Senegal’s AFCON win

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

M.anifest openly declares love for Senegal



Senegal lifts AFCON trophy



M.anifest chides GFA



Popular Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, has expressed happiness on social media following Senegal’s win at the 2021 AFCON finals on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



The rapper took to Twitter in all excitement to disclose how he has been rooting for Senegal to lift the 2021 AFCON trophy after Ghana’s exit.



Senegal became the African champions for the first time in their history after defeating the Pharaohs to a 4-2 penalty win.



Sharing his two cents on the development, M.anifest who is an avid fan of the Senegalese national team, wrote;



“Happy for Senegal. Always liked that country. Happy their coach is African. Happy for Mané, Mendy and Cissé."



While celebrating the win, M.anifest also chided the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



To him, Senegal was backed by a solid management team, unlike the GFA that has been saddled in all sorts of controversies, including selecting the wrong Black Stars players or flying millions of dollars in a plane as alleged during the World Cup sometime in 2014.



“My guess is they don’t have the karma of dodgy mtgs in the Middle East and flying out $3mill in a plane following them,” he wrote on Twitter.



