Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lyrical Joe wages war against Amerado with 'Baboon' diss track

Rappers Lyrical Joe and Amerado play videoRappers Lyrical Joe and Amerado

Lyrical Joe has clapped back at Amerado, four days after he released a two-in-one diss track - 'Kyidom' - targeting himself and Kofi Mole.

Lyrical Joe has explained why he failed to immediately respond to the rapper's jabs on the occasion of his birthday.

The lyrical battle brewing between the two young rappers is anticipated to grow into a wide fire as Amerado, hours after Joe released his diss track 'Baboon', threatened to hit the studio and address the shots fired at his brand.

Already, music lovers are rooting for the beef, which they say is good for the local rap industry.

Announcing the release of 'Baboon', rapper Lyrical did not cut corners but took to his Twitter page to tag his former friend, now his rival, in a post.

"#baboon And oh @Amerado_Burner, we can go as looooong as you want us to go!," the rapper tweeted on August 9.

Reacting to the ongoing rap battle, tweeps on Tuesday morning gave credit to Lyrical Joe for matching up to Amerado in the track that was broken down into English and Twi languages.

Check out the video below:


















