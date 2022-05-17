Lyrical Joe shares experience on rapper of the year

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian rapper, Joseph Gamor, popularly known as Lyrical Joe, has expressed his experience for winning the rapper of the year award at the just ended 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA).



The rapper who has been in the music industry for the past eight years saw his work rewarded at this year’s VGMA.



Prior to the awards, Lyrical Joe was tipped to win rapper of the year because of the hard work and projects he released in the year under review.



Speaking to Rev. Erskine on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show, Lyrical Joe said the award came to him as a surprise.



“The response has been positive especially the response from my fans outside Ghana. Most of my people outside are hitting me up and they’re like finally your people are putting you on as well. That’s something that I really feel good about,” he said.



He shared that even his fan base here is still overwhelmed as well. Lyrical Joe shed light on the cause of the ‘beef’ between himself and colleague rapper Amerado.



“Rap is being competitive and sometimes people feel like they can throw jabs at you so sometimes it’s just good to let them know.”



Understanding the competitive nature of rap, Lyrical Joe and Amerado have resolved their conflict.