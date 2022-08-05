Lyrical Joe arrives with ‘5th August 6’ pregnant with bars

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

After winning the Best Rap Performance of the Year at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with his 9-minute rap song ‘5th August 5’, produced by his personal record producer, Phredxter, Lyrical Joe makes a comeback with yet another lengthy yet striking piece titled ‘5th August 6’.



This time, the masterpiece is produced by ATown & Phredxter and comes with an official music video directed by Nii Josiah.



The rapper shows class with his level of lyricism in the 9-minute piece, captivating the attention of the listener. With style, Lyrical Joe emits bars that exude his intelligence. Sounding braggadocious, he claims supremacy poking other rappers as he places them on the third spot, insisting he is the first and the second but never blows his horns.



“King before these waters. Before streams I had my royalties. Who gave them the audacity? Mad respect till infinity. You rappers way too needy and this time, I’m doing charity… The flow resonates with every spirit in this sector so I’m constantly in a trance, forget gender,” he rapped.



Lyrical Joe’s VGMA win was not without controversies. Some argued that he did not deserve the award. Some also said they didn’t even know who he was in the Ghanaian music scene, a comment that triggered a jab from the rap artist.



“Your ignorance cannot be my fault,” he said in an interview on Hitz FM.



Prior to this, he had lost the Best Rapper award at the 5th 3Music Awards to Amerado. This made him record a song titled ‘Letter to 3Music Awards’ to register his displeasure.







