Music of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: Lynx Entertainment

Lynx signee Kasar releases first single ‘Oyibo’

A scene from the video A scene from the video

Singer and songwriter, Kasar is out with a new song titled ‘Oyibo’, which details his breakup experience.

The Lynx Entertainment signee enchants listeners with his smooth vocal delivery while recalling his time with an ex-lover.

‘Oyibo’ was produced by the veteran, Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment.

Kasar accompanies the track with a visualizer on YouTube and the audio available on all streaming platforms.

Listen and enjoy ‘Oyibo’ by Lynx’s new wonder boy, Kasar, as we anticipate the official music video.


