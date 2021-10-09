Lynx Entertainment didn't enslave me but I don't want to give up my freedom - MzVee

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee has revealed that she is not in a rush to be signed by any music label in a time where she is enjoying her freedom as a self-managed artiste.



The former Lynx Entertainment signee has disclosed that she is making

strides in the scene following her separation from Richie Mensah, the Chief Executive.



MzVee who now describes herself as a "strong independent Ayigbe girl" speaking with TV3's Berla Mundi explained that she has now discovered herself and feels confident more than ever.



"I will not give away my freedom for anything, I was not enslaved but it had its advantages and disadvantages but I have come to like being on my own more. I don't want to give this up, maybe not just yet. At a point, I was lost and really didn't know what was going on with me."



Now more than ever, MzVee feels confident in her craft, adding that she loves to make people happy with her songs.



When questioned by Berla on whether she might consider working with Lynx Entertainment she said "I don't know, maybe. You never know, it has to feel right," the singer indicated.





Watch the video below:



