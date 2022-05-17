Lydia Forson strikes as Achimota Forest is declassified

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Actress Lydia Forson has reacted in utter bemusement to the government’s decision to lift the 1927 classification of the Achimota Forest as a Forest Reserve.



On May 17, an Executive Instrument that was gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022, circulated online, evoking public uproar as many criticized the government for the action taken.



Reacting to the development, Lydia Forson, known to be vocal about national issues said she could not fathom why the government would take such a decision.



“I remember how the then Forestry commissioner had a wonderful plan to turn this place into an international ecotourism facility. Perhaps this is why it was met with so much resistance because I’m not understanding. Wait didn’t they even sign something to that effect?” a puzzled Lydia Forson asked.



On Tuesday, a document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



