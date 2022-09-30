Lydia Forson’s encounter with a mystery man that left her awed

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Lydia Forson admits “I’m conditioned due to my bad experiences to always have my guard up when it comes to meeting people” but her encounter with an unidentified man in a shop has had an influence on her, hence, her decision to “focus on the positive until proven otherwise.”



The actress has in a series of tweets, Thursday, detailed what ensued between her and the said man, disclosing that he did not only pay for the items she bought from the shop but appreciated her activism while encouraging her to be resolute in the face of adversities.



Lydia Forson, an avid social media user who has been a staunch critic of governments and a human right advocate said although she insisted she would pay for the items, the man’s inflexible desire to take care of the bill made her give in eventually. As if that was not enough, the man, according to the actress, escorted her to her car while wheeling the cart.



Surprisingly, the man did not ask for anything in return; not even a photograph.



In her appreciation post sighted by GhanaWeb, an awestruck Lydia Forson said: “To the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries today, wheeled my cart to the car, and left without asking for anything in return, I just want to say THANK YOU. The last thing he said before leaving was ‘I just need you to know some of us see and appreciate everything you do’”.



I wasn’t going to share this initially , because I didn’t want people’s opinions to dilute this experience for me.



But I also needed to find a way to appreciate him for this kind gesture.



For those interested, a full thread on how this happened below

I thanked him and respectfully declined.



But he insisted and offered to give me the money instead,if that would make me more comfortable.



So he took out some cash, and tried to discreetly hand it to me,but I declined.

He helped wheel my cart to the car after and I asked if he wanted a picture, but he declined, smiled, encouraged me again and left.



I don’t know his name, who he is or if I’ll ever meet him again, but I’m just grateful for the kind words he shared. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) September 29, 2022