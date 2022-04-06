Lydia Forson reacts to Akufo-Addo’s BBC interview

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has berated the Akufo-Addo-led administration in reaction to the recent interview the president granted to the BBC.



In a post on her Twitter handle, she lamented the government’s excuses for everything that it ‘crucified’ the erstwhile opposition National Democratic Congress for, before assuming the reigns of the country.



Quoting a tweet from the official Twitter handle of BBC Africa which captured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's interview, the actress said the excuse of the government was like being last in class and justifying it that the exams was tough for everyone.



“Excuses. Excuses. Excuses. But. But. But. It’s like being last in class but insisting it was a tough exam for everyone; ok, but you failed while others passed, so? It’s really interesting how this government has excuses for the very things they crucified the NDC for,” she tweeted.



President Akufo-Addo’s interview with Peter Okwoche was aired on April 4 and has since garnered lots of reaction.



Key highlights of the interview touched on Ghana’s economy and the E-levy.



On the economy, President Akufo-Addo maintained that Ghana’s economy was not that terrible.



He blamed the economic woes of the country on the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine crisis.



He however said the government has put in place a credible recovery programme to put the country back on sound economic footing.



The President also said the E-levy was necessary as the digital economy was expanding and needed to be roped in the taxation net.



